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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Tanzania

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Zanzibar City
8
Zanzibar
37
Zanzibar South & Central
17
Zanzibar North
11
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bwejuu, Tanzania
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Bwejuu, Tanzania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/9
At AURA Park, you don’t just buy an apartment in Zanzibar, you invest in a lifestyle that wi…
$90,000
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Developer
MB HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Property types in Tanzania

studios
1 BHK

Properties features in Tanzania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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