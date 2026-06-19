Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Tanzania
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Tanzania

;
Zanzibar City
8
Zanzibar
37
Zanzibar South & Central
17
Zanzibar North
11
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nungwi, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nungwi, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/7
Premium complex 100 m from the ocean in TOP-3 beaches.locations of Paje & Nungwi,✔ Top locat…
$83,000
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Tanzania

studios
1 BHK

Properties features in Tanzania

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go