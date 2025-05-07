Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Zanzibar South & Central, Tanzania

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kati, Tanzania
3 bedroom apartment
Kati, Tanzania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury living in this stunning new construction home …
$113,411
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Paje, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Paje, Tanzania
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Luxury apartments from $83,000, Paje, Tanzania  Newest Project in the Heart of Paje Th…
$83,000
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Properties features in Zanzibar South & Central, Tanzania

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
