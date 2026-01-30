  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Marbella
  4. Residential quarter Marein Natura - Villa Casia

Residential quarter Marein Natura - Villa Casia

Marbella, Spain
from
$4,54M
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 39096
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1770805182
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Address
    Calle Cefeo

About the complex

The complex combines luxury and nature in an exceptional environment. Three unique villas built on one floor and designed to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle in a relaxed way, imagine merging with the rays of the sun, lounging in the chill-out area by the pool, picking fresh vegetables from your own garden or letting yourself be rocked in a hammock at sunset on a lazy summer afternoon. The villas have been carefully studied, with a special architectural design where each house has been projected on a single floor, and also having its own landscaping and ecological garden to enjoy the freshness of nature. The buyer will be able to cook using their own ingredients and food, inspiring the aroma of the aromatic species that will characterize their home (Laurel, Thyme or Lavender) and making the most of the comfort of their home that they have of large terraces, garden areas, swimming pool and chill out area with winter fire. The villas have an underground garage and a large basement that can be customized to the taste and lifestyle of each family.

Location on the map

Marbella, Spain

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 3
Casares, Spain
from
$6,54M
Residential quarter Vanian Gardens Phase 5
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$491,465
Residential quarter Mijas Sea Views
Mijas, Spain
from
$612,852
Residential quarter Natura Estepona
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$597,266
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$262,315
You are viewing
Residential quarter Marein Natura - Villa Casia
Marbella, Spain
from
$4,54M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Amaneser X
Residential complex Amaneser X
Residential complex Amaneser X
Residential complex Amaneser X
Residential complex Amaneser X
Callosa de Segura, Spain
from
$276,572
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
The residential complex Amanecer X consists of 108 apartments with large terraces. 108 apartments with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 8 blocks divided into ground floor, first floor, first floor and penthouses with private terrace-solarium. Each with its own individual elevator
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential quarter Andara 2
Residential quarter Andara 2
Residential quarter Andara 2
Residential quarter Andara 2
Residential quarter Andara 2
Show all Residential quarter Andara 2
Residential quarter Andara 2
Marbella, Spain
from
$4,49M
This astounding villa is the second of the two outstanding villas situated in the prestigious area of Nagüeles, where tranquillity and security are guaranteed. An ode to the extravagant lifestyle one obtains when living in Marbella. Ample outdoor terraces and an expansive garden is ideal t…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Brisas 12
Residential quarter Brisas 12
Residential quarter Brisas 12
Residential quarter Brisas 12
Residential quarter Brisas 12
Show all Residential quarter Brisas 12
Residential quarter Brisas 12
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,77M
This luxurious property, designed by a renowned architectural firm and developed by Nordic Group, exemplifies modern Scandinavian elegance combined with supreme comfort. With an impressive 648 square meters spread over three floors, this villa offers abundant natural light and stunning view…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications