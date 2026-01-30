Residential quarter Fuente Lirios

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Located in the heart of Benahavís, a new residential development is being launched featuring 28 Mediterranean-style apartments with 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms.
Each home includes a private underground parking space and access to a communal rooftop pool.
This development offers a unique opportunity to enjoy an authentic Andalusian lifestyle, surrounded by natural beauty near the Serranía de Ronda mountains and the Guadalmina River.
Just a 5-minute drive away are some of the region's top golf courses, and the popular destinations of San Pedro de Alcántara and Puerto Banús are only 15 minutes away.
Prime location in the center of Benahavís.
This new development is distributed in a central Mediterranean-style building with 28 apartments with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms.
The homes are delivered fully equipped for immediate move-in and feature a carefully selected selection of high-end materials and finishes, along with an innovative and contemporary interior design.
Each home has an underground parking space pre-installed for charging electric vehicles.
Location on the map
Benahavis, Spain
Education
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return