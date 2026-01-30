  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Benahavis
  4. Residential quarter Fuente Lirios

Residential quarter Fuente Lirios

Benahavis, Spain
from
$449,372
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 39267
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 645975451
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis
  • Address
    Calle La Coronilla

About the complex

Located in the heart of Benahavís, a new residential development is being launched featuring 28 Mediterranean-style apartments with 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms. Each home includes a private underground parking space and access to a communal rooftop pool. This development offers a unique opportunity to enjoy an authentic Andalusian lifestyle, surrounded by natural beauty near the Serranía de Ronda mountains and the Guadalmina River. Just a 5-minute drive away are some of the region's top golf courses, and the popular destinations of San Pedro de Alcántara and Puerto Banús are only 15 minutes away. Prime location in the center of Benahavís. This new development is distributed in a central Mediterranean-style building with 28 apartments with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms. The homes are delivered fully equipped for immediate move-in and feature a carefully selected selection of high-end materials and finishes, along with an innovative and contemporary interior design. Each home has an underground parking space pre-installed for charging electric vehicles.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain
Education
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,24M
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Altea, Spain
from
$597,525
Residential quarter Sira Homes
Ricmar, Spain
from
$989,755
Residential quarter Helvet Green
Mijas, Spain
from
$381,113
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Denia, Spain
from
$413,492
You are viewing
Residential quarter Fuente Lirios
Benahavis, Spain
from
$449,372
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Marinsa Cala Golf
Residential quarter Marinsa Cala Golf
Residential quarter Marinsa Cala Golf
Residential quarter Marinsa Cala Golf
Residential quarter Marinsa Cala Golf
Show all Residential quarter Marinsa Cala Golf
Residential quarter Marinsa Cala Golf
Mijas, Spain
from
$696,242
Exclusive complex of 16 newly built semi-detached villas in Mijas. These modern and minimalist design homes are built with high quality materials and designed to offer comfort, spaciousness and luminosity in a privileged natural environment. Each villa has a living-dining room with open pla…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Estrella del Mar Villas 2
Residential quarter Estrella del Mar Villas 2
Residential quarter Estrella del Mar Villas 2
Residential quarter Estrella del Mar Villas 2
Residential quarter Estrella del Mar Villas 2
Show all Residential quarter Estrella del Mar Villas 2
Residential quarter Estrella del Mar Villas 2
Ricmar, Spain
from
$2,16M
New development of 52 townhouses, with 3 and 4 bedrooms on two levels, ground and first floor, with private garden, covered porch/terrace, pergola and two private parking spaces. The properties have spacious living rooms with open plan kitchens fully fitted and equipped with top of the rang…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa Entrelagos II
Residential quarter Villa Entrelagos II
Residential quarter Villa Entrelagos II
Residential quarter Villa Entrelagos II
Residential quarter Villa Entrelagos II
Show all Residential quarter Villa Entrelagos II
Residential quarter Villa Entrelagos II
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,80M
Welcome to this project, a home that combines elegance with everyday comfort: a modern villa designed to elevate your lifestyle through thoughtful design, luxurious finishes, and seamless integration between the interior and exterior. Spread over three spacious levels, the ground floor open…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications