Residential quarter El Rosario 430

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Set on a south-facing plot of over 1,000 m², this newly built villa delivers sweeping views of the Mediterranean Sea and surrounding mountains. Developed by Sands Villas and designed by Gonzalez Jacobson, the property combines sharp modern architecture with natural textures and floor-to-ceiling glass for seamless indoor-outdoor living.
The main level features an open-plan layout where the living, dining and kitchen areas flow to expansive terraces through full-width sliding doors. A private infinity pool, covered dining lounge and landscaped gardens create a true extension of the interior spaces. A private driveway leads to a double garage, with additional space to park two cars on the drive.
Inside, the villa is finished to a high standard with elegant stone surfaces, warm wood cabinetry and discreet lighting. Generous bedrooms include stunning ensuite bathrooms, while the master suite offers direct terrace access and panoramic sea views. With its modern design, private setting and exceptional vistas, a standout contemporary home in Marbella East.
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Ricmar, Spain
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