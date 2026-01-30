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Residential quarter Essence Residence Fase 1

Bel Air, Spain
from
$932,873
;
11
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ID: 39098
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1833921843
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Village
    Bel Air
  • Address
    Camino de Brijan

About the complex

We believe that home is much more than a place: it is an experience. This carefully designed community offers the perfect combination of privacy and exclusive services close to the prestigious Villa Padierna Place. Its exceptional flats and penthouses stand out for their large and bright spaces, high quality finishes and unrivalled sea views. The project has benefited from the vision of renowned architect Pablo Villarroel and the talent of design studio Yodezeen. A fully equipped gym helps you stay active, healthy and energised, all within walking distance of your home. Swimming pools, both indoor and outdoor, allow you to enjoy a dip any time of the year. FIND THE PERFECT BALANCE Ergonomic furnishings, optimal lighting and elegant design create an ideal environment for concentration and inspiration. RECHARGE YOUR BODY AND MIND Whether it's to relax after a long day or simply to indulge in a moment of wellness, the spa area offers the perfect getaway.

Location on the map

Bel Air, Spain
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Residential quarter Essence Residence Fase 1
Bel Air, Spain
from
$932,873
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