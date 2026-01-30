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Residential quarter Portamare

Estepona, Spain
from
$522,978
;
8
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ID: 39102
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1963241592
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Address
    Viviendas del Sol, Calle Vista Africa

About the complex

Welcome to an exclusive residential complex that redefines luxury and comfort on the Costa del Sol. Located in the heart of Estepona, this complex of 22 apartments offers a unique living experience, just 100 meters from the beach and the picturesque port of Estepona, your new home puts you at the epicenter of a vibrant coastal life. This magnificent project imposes its avant-garde architecture within the urban concept of the city. It has 2 and 3 bedroom apartments designed to offer maximum comfort, and the opportunity to enjoy unparalleled views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Rock of Gibraltar, the African coast and breathtaking sunsets over the sea. It is distinguished by its functionality highlighting the living room and kitchen open door. Its large terrace makes the light the protagonist of the house and brings harmony and comfort. In addition, you can enjoy the solarium and swimming pool on the roof. You will find unique spaces that offer an intimate and perfect atmosphere for the enjoyment and well-being of the whole family. Do not miss this unique opportunity to enjoy all that this wonderful city has to offer, a perfect choice for those who want an exclusive lifestyle, surrounded by natural beauty and modern comforts. Your paradise by the sea awaits you!

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter Portamare
Estepona, Spain
from
$522,978
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