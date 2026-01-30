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Residential quarter LAGUNA ONE

Mijas, Spain
from
$285,323
;
6
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ID: 39057
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1978539913
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas

About the complex

Laguna One is an appealing development of 116 one-bedroom loft-style apartments ideal for those who appreciate contemporary design, functionality, and outstanding value for money.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter LAGUNA ONE
Mijas, Spain
from
$285,323
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