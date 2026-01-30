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Residential quarter El Madroñal Villas - Villa Hope

Benahavis, Spain
from
$13,08M
;
19
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ID: 39409
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 455436179
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis

About the complex

Located in the prestigious gated community of El Madroñal, it offers an unparalleled combination of modern luxury and natural beauty. Boasting a prime location in Benahavís, this exquisite residence boasts stunning panoramic sea and mountain views. Set on a spacious plot, the villa is surrounded by immaculate gardens, enhanced by an elegant infinity pool and fountain, creating an ideal retreat for relaxation and entertaining. Designed to maximize light and space, the villa's modern architecture features striking glass elements, sweeping ceilings, and open-plan interiors that flow seamlessly. The living room connects seamlessly with the outdoor terraces, offering an enviable indoor-outdoor ambiance. With relaxation areas, a sunken seating area, a small outdoor kitchen, and al fresco dining areas, the property is perfect for hosting memorable garden gatherings. Inside, the state-of-the-art kitchen and spectacular interior design showcase refined luxury in every corner. The six beautifully designed bedrooms, including a spectacular master suite with a walk-in closet, spa-like bathroom, and private terrace access, offer exceptional comfort and privacy. It also features a wide range of top-notch amenities, including a spa with an indoor pool, a fully equipped gym, a movie theater, and an entertainment room with a custom bar and wine cellar. The villa is also fully furnished for your ultimate comfort. Located in a secure and private enclave, this home offers convenient access to Nueva Andalucía, San Pedro de Alcántara, and essential services, making it a perfect retreat for modern living.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain

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Residential quarter El Madroñal Villas - Villa Hope
Benahavis, Spain
from
$13,08M
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