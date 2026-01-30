Residential quarter The List Rio Real

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A community of 27 opulent semidetached homes with expansive rooms, private gardens, swimming pools, and prime sea views. Because to its multi-level construction, you can take in the breathtaking views of the Mediterranean.
The complex features a variety of amenities, including a huge garden-surrounded outdoor pool for public use, a gym, a sauna, a Turkish bath, a massage room, and paths for house access. The upper floor of the townhouses features a private swimming pool and a sundeck.
There are two types of residences available for selection: four and five bedroom houses that are located in basements, ground floors, first floors, and solariums with swimming pools. Every house has a subterranean garage. High-end finishes are used in the interior design. Because of the huge windows and roomy layout, your home is filled with light and natural elements, allowing the exterior and interior to seamlessly blend together.
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Rio Real, Spain
Leisure
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