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Apartment in a new building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona

Sabadell, Spain
from
$416,062
;
15
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ID: 36528
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Catalonia
  • Region
    Valles Occidental
  • City
    Sabadell

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Apartments in Sabadell with Pool and Parking in a Tranquil Urban Setting

The Covadonga area is known for its quiet urban environment while offering proximity to all daily amenities, schools, transport, and green spaces. The project is within walking distance of supermarkets, local shops, parks, and the train station. It provides fast access to Barcelona via public transit or highway.

The apartments for sale in Barcelona are located in Sabadell, 250 m from Sabadell Centre train station, 2.4 km from Eix Macià commercial area and shopping center, and 2.5 km from Parc de Catalunya.

The project includes 52 apartments, underground parking, and storage units, and is built to meet high standards of energy efficiency. The complex offers a landscaped communal garden, swimming pool with security fence, and indoor garage with pre-installation for electric vehicle charging.

Each apartment is equipped with open-plan kitchens with built-in appliances, aerothermal heating and cooling system via ducted air distribution,en-suite bathrooms with showers or bathtubs, private terraces or balconies, laundry space designed to house washer/dryer and aerothermal system unit, optional smart alarm system with remote access.


BCN-00022

Location on the map

Sabadell, Spain
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Apartment in a new building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Sabadell, Spain
from
$416,062
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