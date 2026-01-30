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Residential quarter The Hills 8

Benahavis, Spain
from
$11,32M
;
20
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ID: 39480
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 184608258
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis

About the complex

Located in the prestigious area of La Quinta, within the exclusive residential enclave, this spectacular contemporary villa redefines luxury, privacy, and elegance on the Costa del Sol. The property features 7 spacious bedrooms and 7 elegant bathrooms; all designed with high-quality materials and refined finishes that reflect a sophisticated and modern style. With a built area of 851 m², the villa offers generous interior spaces carefully designed to maximize comfort, natural light, and functionality in every room. Set on a 1,379 m² plot, the residence is complemented by an impressive 293 m² terrace, perfect for enjoying the Mediterranean climate, entertaining guests, or simply relaxing while taking in the surrounding views. Its contemporary architecture, expansive windows, and seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living spaces create a bright and elegant atmosphere, ideal for enjoying an exclusive lifestyle in one of the most sought-after areas of Benahavís. A truly exceptional property combining prime location, modern design, and expansive living spaces, perfect as a main residence or a high-end investment opportunity on the Costa del Sol.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain
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Residential quarter The Hills 8
Benahavis, Spain
from
$11,32M
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