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Residential quarter Royal Palms Mijas IV-4

Mijas, Spain
from
$1,06M
;
11
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ID: 39282
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 37770809
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Avenida Abogados de Oficio, 2

About the complex

Located on a gentle slope overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, our spacious, resort-style luxury apartment complex represents a unique opportunity. Although just a short distance from the wide, silver beaches of the renowned resort of La Cala de Mijas, the community atmosphere and wide range of state-of-the-art amenities will make it hard to leave. The enviable location offers residents the best advantages. With stunning sea views from most apartments, it is thoughtfully located on a gentle slope a short distance from the lively coastal town of La Cala de Mijas. Traditional beachside chiringuitos (beach bars) line the pretty promenade that borders the beaches of this coastal town, which also boasts a wide range of amenities, from supermarkets to banks, bars, and restaurants. With an annual average of 320 days of sunshine, the Costa del Sol offers plenty of opportunities to spend long, lazy days lounging by the beach-style pool.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Royal Palms Mijas IV-4
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,06M
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