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Residential quarter Capri Fase 2

Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$704,205
;
16
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ID: 39477
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 616495932
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Village
    Resinera Voladilla

About the complex

Exclusive apartment complex with Mediterranean essence located in the resin golf just 10 minutes from San Pedro de Alcantara, and 15 minutes from Puerto Banus. Surrounded by mountainous environment and 10 minutes from the beach. It guarantees maximum privacy and optimizes the use of sunlight. The interior spaces, spacious and perfectly distributed, stand out for their spaciousness and brightness. Thanks to the large terraces of the high-rise homes, the solariums of the penthouses and the private gardens of the first floor, the wonderful environment of the Costa del Sol is part of each home. On the exterior, the soft and singular lines blend with the landscape, generating a symbiosis between the buildings and the gardens. An integrating vision based on the premise that good architecture starts with respect and integration in its urban and natural context. Among the complete community facilities, special mention should be made of its two outdoor swimming pools, its coworking area, its fully equipped gymnasium and its sauna with shower area.

Location on the map

Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Leisure

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Residential quarter Capri Fase 2
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$704,205
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