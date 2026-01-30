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Residential quarter Azure

Estepona, Spain
from
$631,396
;
15
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ID: 39475
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 560911083
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Address
    Calle Capri

About the complex

An exclusive development of 84 luxury homes with spacious interiors, large terraces, spectacular views, communal areas, swimming pool and club area. A few meters from the beach and surrounded by natural areas. Is in a privileged location, very close to stores and restaurants and five minutes (4 km) from Estepona Marina. It has easy access to the A7 highway that easily connects to the ports of Sotogrande and Puerto Banus in Marbella. It is connected to two international airports, only 50 minutes from Malaga Airport and 45 minutes from Gibraltar Airport. Thanks to the swift, comfortable A-7 road link, other interesting destinations in the area surrounding the development will be just a short drive away, like Marbella, Malaga and Estepona. Strategically located, meaning you will have comfortable connections to key points within Spain and many options for international travel.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter Azure
Estepona, Spain
from
$631,396
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