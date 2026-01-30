Residential quarter Azure

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An exclusive development of 84 luxury homes with spacious interiors, large terraces, spectacular views, communal areas, swimming pool and club area.
A few meters from the beach and surrounded by natural areas. Is in a privileged location, very close to stores and restaurants and five minutes (4 km) from Estepona Marina.
It has easy access to the A7 highway that easily connects to the ports of Sotogrande and Puerto Banus in Marbella. It is connected to two international airports, only 50 minutes from Malaga Airport and 45 minutes from Gibraltar Airport.
Thanks to the swift, comfortable A-7 road link, other interesting destinations in the area surrounding the development will be just a short drive away, like Marbella, Malaga and Estepona.
Strategically located, meaning you will have comfortable connections to key points within Spain and many options for international travel.
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Estepona, Spain
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