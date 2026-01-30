  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Marbella
  4. Residential quarter Villa Haven

Residential quarter Villa Haven

Marbella, Spain
from
$16,95M
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 39408
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1364752583
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella

About the complex

An exceptional contemporary residence located in the prestigious Marbella Hill Club, just minutes from the Golden Mile. Designed by Villaroel and built by B Solis, this three-level villa exemplifies modern elegance with precise craftsmanship and refined architectural balance. Situated on a spacious plot surrounded by lush gardens designed by Esspora, the home offers privacy and panoramic views, combining natural stone and glass with elegant geometric lines. The ground floor is designed for leisure and well-being. It features a fully equipped guest bedroom, laundry room, an entertainment lounge with a custom-built bar, a complete spa with an indoor heated pool and sauna, and a private gym. This floor also includes a custom-built Proinsermant utility room, underscoring the villa's technical sophistication and commitment to operational excellence. On the main floor, the open-plan layout seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas. The living space opens onto a large terrace overlooking the gardens and pool, ideal for al fresco dining and relaxation. A fully equipped auxiliary kitchen complements the main kitchen area, and two guest bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms ensure comfort and convenience for visitors. Every detail reflects Pedro Peña's refined interior design concept, with a carefully curated selection of furniture, materials, and textures, complemented by exclusive artwork throughout the home. The upper floor is dedicated to privacy, housing the master suite with a dressing room, a luxurious bathroom, and direct access to a terrace with panoramic views. An additional guest suite and a tranquil office complete this floor, all connected by an elevator that serves every level. Representing an exceptional standard of living, where architectural mastery, design precision, and natural beauty converge at one of Marbella's most prestigious addresses.

Location on the map

Marbella, Spain
Education
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$631,479
Residential quarter Blue View Heights
Manilva, Spain
from
$557,448
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
from
$389,626
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$425,140
Residential quarter Origin
Rio Real, Spain
from
$671,213
You are viewing
Residential quarter Villa Haven
Marbella, Spain
from
$16,95M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$374,445
The year of construction 2026
2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Quesada Ciudad Quesada is a vibrant and well-established town on the Costa Blanca, known for its year-round amenities, international atmosphere, and close proximity to beautiful Mediterranean beaches. This lively area offers a wide range …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter 7 Olas
Residential quarter 7 Olas
Residential quarter 7 Olas
Residential quarter 7 Olas
Residential quarter 7 Olas
Show all Residential quarter 7 Olas
Residential quarter 7 Olas
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$806,594
Discover this exclusive development of 77 homes developed on the Costa del Sol, in Fuengirola. Flats with 2 and 3 bedrooms, including 4 unique penthouses. Designed to offer maximum comfort, all homes are sea facing and feature high quality finishes. The communal areas of the development are…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ocean View
Residential quarter Ocean View
Residential quarter Ocean View
Residential quarter Ocean View
Residential quarter Ocean View
Show all Residential quarter Ocean View
Residential quarter Ocean View
Ojen, Spain
from
$1,09M
New development consisting of a gated community of private residences, with two and three bedroom flats, including 10 penthouses, each with its own private swimming pool. Within the gardens, there is a beautiful heated swimming pool, a solarium and a covered outdoor kitchen for dining with f…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications