Residential quarter Tresora Villa B

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An exclusive residential development in La Quinta, a gated community with 24-hour security.
Perfectly situated between the Mediterranean Sea and La Concha Mountain, it offers exceptional panoramic views.
The abundance of natural green spaces in the surrounding area provides a sense of peace and tranquility.
This private gated neighborhood consists of only 3 high-end villas, built with the highest quality materials and finishes.
Ideally located close to all amenities, including luxury shops, stunning beaches and world-class golf courses, with Marbella and Puerto Banús just a few minutes' drive away.
Each of these uniquely designed 5-bedroom villas features a spacious master suite complete with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom. The properties also include 4 carefully designed guest bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 1 guest toilet, along with an entertainment room with bar and TV room, a private gym and a wine cellar.
The outdoor kitchen is perfectly positioned to enjoy the sunset while you prepare your barbecue.
Nature is an essential part of life at La Quinta, offering a wide range of outdoor activities such as hiking, trekking and horse riding, all with stunning sea and mountain views.
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Benahavis, Spain
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