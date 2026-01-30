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Residential quarter Tresora Villa B

Benahavis, Spain
from
$5,68M
;
20
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ID: 39405
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1972977215
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis
  • Address
    Avenida Tomas Pascual

About the complex

An exclusive residential development in La Quinta, a gated community with 24-hour security. Perfectly situated between the Mediterranean Sea and La Concha Mountain, it offers exceptional panoramic views. The abundance of natural green spaces in the surrounding area provides a sense of peace and tranquility. This private gated neighborhood consists of only 3 high-end villas, built with the highest quality materials and finishes. Ideally located close to all amenities, including luxury shops, stunning beaches and world-class golf courses, with Marbella and Puerto Banús just a few minutes' drive away. Each of these uniquely designed 5-bedroom villas features a spacious master suite complete with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom. The properties also include 4 carefully designed guest bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 1 guest toilet, along with an entertainment room with bar and TV room, a private gym and a wine cellar. The outdoor kitchen is perfectly positioned to enjoy the sunset while you prepare your barbecue. Nature is an essential part of life at La Quinta, offering a wide range of outdoor activities such as hiking, trekking and horse riding, all with stunning sea and mountain views.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain
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Residential quarter Tresora Villa B
Benahavis, Spain
from
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