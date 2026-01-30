Residential quarter 7 Diamonds

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Seven exclusive homes that are not only visually stunning but also highly functional and sustainable, offering a perfect blend of elegance, quality, and eco-conscious design.
Residents can enjoy the best of both worlds: the serenity of a private enclave in La Capellania and the convenience of nearby urban amenities in Malaga and Marbella.
The community offers a range of services and amenities, including nearby shopping centers, fine dining, golf courses, and health clubs.
For nature lovers, the surrounding mountains and hiking trails provide endless opportunities for outdoor activities, while those seeking relaxation can enjoy the peaceful ambiance that defines the neighborhood.
Its proximity to major roads ensures seamless connections to neighboring cities such as Benalmádena and Fuengirola, as well as Málaga and Marbella’s bustling city centers and the international airport within 15 minutes drive.
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Benalmadena, Spain
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