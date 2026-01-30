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Residential quarter The Place by Alcazaba Lagoon

Casares, Spain
from
$715,582
;
17
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ID: 39400
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1241724376
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Casares

About the complex

The most exclusive residential complex, offering 38 spacious 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments with modern aesthetics, custom furnishings and luxurious finishes. Homes crafted to embrace the Mediterranean lifestyle Ground floor apartments feature large gardens and private plunge pools, all apartments come with an optional terrace jacuzzi, and top floors boast a solarium with a private pool. Common areas in an elegant atmosphere A gym equipped with advanced technology, a state-of-the-art spa offering a variety of treatments and a modern sauna for relaxation and detoxification. Access to all Alcazaba Lagoon’s amenities Residents can also enjoy various sports and leisure activities at the Crystal Lagoon, including kayaking, paddle surfing, volleyball, restaurant, beach chiringuito, the new chill-out zone, and more. A privileged setting surrounded by nature, multiple golf courses and fantastic beaches that you will fall in love with every day!

Location on the map

Casares, Spain

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Residential quarter The Place by Alcazaba Lagoon
Casares, Spain
from
$715,582
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