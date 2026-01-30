Residential quarter The Place by Alcazaba Lagoon

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The most exclusive residential complex, offering 38 spacious 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments with modern aesthetics, custom furnishings and luxurious finishes.
Homes crafted to embrace the Mediterranean lifestyle
Ground floor apartments feature large gardens and private plunge pools, all apartments come with an optional terrace jacuzzi, and top floors boast a solarium with a private pool.
Common areas in an elegant atmosphere
A gym equipped with advanced technology, a state-of-the-art spa offering a variety of treatments and a modern sauna for relaxation and detoxification.
Access to all Alcazaba Lagoon’s amenities
Residents can also enjoy various sports and leisure activities at the Crystal Lagoon, including kayaking, paddle surfing, volleyball, restaurant, beach chiringuito, the new chill-out zone, and more.
A privileged setting surrounded by nature, multiple golf courses and fantastic beaches that you will fall in love with every day!
Location on the map
Casares, Spain
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