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Residential quarter Villa Shanti - STUPA

Mijas, Spain
from
$2,20M
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7
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ID: 39382
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1429026892
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Barcelona de Mijas Golf, 23

About the complex

Where Comfort Meets Elegance Perched to capture sweeping south-facing views, this villa combines contemporary design with effortless comfort. Every detail is thoughtfully crafted to maximize sunlight, privacy, and breathtaking vistas, creating a home where convenience and serenity coexist. Stepping through the grand entrance, a majestic hall with bespoke wardrobes and a sculptural staircase welcomes you. On the ground floor, two sophisticated en-suite guest bedrooms sit alongside a guest WC, while the expansive living, dining, and kitchen area flows seamlessly onto the covered terrace and infinity pool, connecting indoor living with outdoor ease. The first floor features a master suite with fitted wardrobes and a private terrace, accompanied by a guest bedroom, also en-suite, with its own generous terrace—perfect for sunrise views or quiet moments of reflection. The basement enhances comfort with a laundry area, machine room, storage, wine cellar, and guest toilet, while offering space for a private gym or cinema. A garage accommodates two cars. The property comprises four en-suite bedrooms, an additional guest WC, open-plan living spaces, a versatile basement, and expansive terraces with a spectacular infinity pool, offering the ultimate Costa del Sol lifestyle. This villa design is also available in two alternative layouts: a 3-bedroom or a 5-bedroom version. This property has been designed to offer an elegant, serene, and elevated lifestyle. Recognized with the award for Best Luxury Villa Development on the Costa del Sol, Spain, every detail reflects sophistication and comfort to enhance everyday living.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Villa Shanti - STUPA
Mijas, Spain
from
$2,20M
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