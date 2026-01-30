Residential quarter La Paloma Villas - Villa 56

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An unequivocally location that best kept secret in Andalucia.
It is within minutes of the Marina of Sotogrande and Puerto de la Duquesa. Surrounded by many world class golf courses, polo, sailing & tennis clubs and of course, pristine beaches. Within a few minutes drive you will find numerous restaurants, bars and shops, yet it enjoys peace and tranquility.
Every Villa has unique, spectacular views to Marbella, Gibraltar and to North Africa due to its elevated position.
Now that you have found the ideal plot, the next step is to secure the best construction company.
The project collaborates primarily with Diamond Construction S.L. as they have the proven and well-earned reputation as being a trustworthy and quality Construction Company.
They will happily show you Villas they have built and introduce you to past clients, giving you the opportunity to actually see the qualities and finishes they achieve.
They do not build 'en masse' instead concentrate and focus on building 6 to 7 villas per year. You can be guaranteed you and your villa will be their main focus throughout the entire process.
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Manilva, Spain
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