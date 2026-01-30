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Residential quarter Higueron North Residences Villas

Benalmadena, Spain
from
$4,51M
;
17
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ID: 38908
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 258327571
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benalmadena
  • Address
    Avenida del Higueron

About the complex

Welcome to the villas, a natural setting, which brings the architectural project to life from the very first moment. Breathe and relax in the infinity pool where you can enjoy the exceptional views of the centuries-old carob trees and the Mediterranean Sea. Immerse yourself in the pleasure of wellness, relaxation and deep tranquility in the private spa that awaits you in your villa. Breathe in the wooden atmosphere, relax in the warm jacuzzi and sauna that will intensify your senses. Admire nature in the open air from the comfort of the sun loungers, while soaking in the blue light of the pool. We take care of everything you need, while you have all the time in the world to relax, reconnect, have fun, live and enjoy a unique place. Our priority is to offer the highest quality of life, while preserving the environment that surrounds us. We are committed to an avant-garde, sustainable and differential design, creating a dream home designed for you. A lifestyle that goes beyond, where luxury and sustainability come together. An architecture inspired by nature, where we can find white river stones, sculptural forms representing trees such as the carob tree, Corten steel bridges, wood...

Location on the map

Benalmadena, Spain
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Residential quarter Higueron North Residences Villas
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$4,51M
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