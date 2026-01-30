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Residential quarter Ocean 11

Bel Air, Spain
from
$2,90M
;
12
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ID: 39439
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 124560230
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Village
    Bel Air
  • Address
    Calle del Romero

About the complex

Explore our exclusive villa complex in Belair, Marbella. Offering four distinct types of residences — which vary in size, layout, and number of bedrooms (4 and 5 bedrooms). Each villa is carefully designed to provide maximum privacy, comfort, and security, ensuring a superb living experience. The sea will be within hand’s reach here, as well as the golf course and other perks of the New Golden Mile in Bel Air, Marbella. Delightful sunny weather all year round, beautiful sandy beaches all over the Costa del Sol, golf courses cradled by majestic mountains, fresh seafood dishes, and Mediterranean cuisine – all this is waiting for you here. Now, you can live as you have always wanted in the great Bel Air neighborhood.

Location on the map

Bel Air, Spain
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Residential quarter Ocean 11
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