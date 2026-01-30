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Residential quarter The Bay Collection

Benalmadena, Spain
from
$3,36M
;
15
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ID: 38965
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 963535571
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benalmadena
  • Address
    Avenida del Higueron

About the complex

Situated on the highest part of Higueron, the development is the latest addition to our area of detached villas. With magnificent views of the Bay of Fuengirola in the heart of the Costa del Sol, you will feel right at home. Our luxurious houses are unique in design and are tailored to your own preferences and requirements. We invite you to enjoy the exceptional environment in the home of your dreams. The interior and exterior become one, allowing the views of the Mediterranean Sea and the natural environment to be enjoyed. The combination of sensations favors formal simplicity, comfort and an easy harmony with the environment, providing a welcoming atmosphere. The unusual nature of its forms makes this villa an exclusive and unique design, both in terms of its architecture and its exteriors. The celebration of tranquil living, with views of the outdoor swimming pool merging with the Mediterranean Sea. From enjoying a private gym, to relaxing on the sofa watching a movie in a simple and comfortable space, with large sliding glass doors to access the Mediterranean garden that surrounds this villa.

Location on the map

Benalmadena, Spain
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Residential quarter The Bay Collection
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$3,36M
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