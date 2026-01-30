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Residential quarter Villa Cascada

Ricmar, Spain
from
$6,82M
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9
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ID: 39184
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 338413434
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Village
    Ricmar
  • Address
    Calle los Algarrobos

About the complex

An exceptional contemporary residence currently under construction in the sought-after enclave of El Rosario, Marbella East. Designed by the renowned TOBAL Arquitectos, this striking villa sits on a generous plot of over 1,000 m², offering a seamless blend of modern elegance and natural stone accents. Every angle of the property has been conceived to maximize its elevated position, capturing uninterrupted panoramic views across lush green hillsides and the glittering Mediterranean Sea. Planned to feature four spacious bedrooms, will provide luxurious living with expansive terraces, an infinity pool, and open-plan interiors that flow effortlessly to the outdoors. Its sophisticated architecture, landscaped gardens, and sun-drenched orientation create a private sanctuary just minutes from Marbella’s beaches and vibrant amenities. With construction well underway, this is a rare opportunity to secure a cutting-edge home in one of the Costa del Sol’s most prestigious locations.

Location on the map

Ricmar, Spain
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Residential quarter Villa Cascada
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