Residential quarter Villa Cascada

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An exceptional contemporary residence currently under construction in the sought-after enclave of El Rosario, Marbella East. Designed by the renowned TOBAL Arquitectos, this striking villa sits on a generous plot of over 1,000 m², offering a seamless blend of modern elegance and natural stone accents. Every angle of the property has been conceived to maximize its elevated position, capturing uninterrupted panoramic views across lush green hillsides and the glittering Mediterranean Sea.
Planned to feature four spacious bedrooms, will provide luxurious living with expansive terraces, an infinity pool, and open-plan interiors that flow effortlessly to the outdoors. Its sophisticated architecture, landscaped gardens, and sun-drenched orientation create a private sanctuary just minutes from Marbella’s beaches and vibrant amenities. With construction well underway, this is a rare opportunity to secure a cutting-edge home in one of the Costa del Sol’s most prestigious locations.
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Ricmar, Spain
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