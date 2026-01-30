Residential quarter Villa Molino

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
This elegant villa is located in the მშვიდ and well-established area of Buenas Noches, in Estepona, one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol for its balance of nature, quality of life, and proximity to the sea.
The property offers 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, distributed across a built area of 325 m² and 276 m² of usable space, with a layout designed to maximize comfort, functionality, and natural light throughout.
Set on a private plot of 570 m², the villa provides an ideal setting to enjoy tranquility and outdoor living. Its generous 125 m² of terraces stand out, offering the perfect space to create different areas for relaxation, outdoor dining, or a chill-out zone, making the most of the region’s exceptional year-round climate.
The villa combines bright and spacious interiors with outdoor areas designed for enjoyment, making it an ideal option both as a permanent residence or a second home. Its location allows easy access to the beach, golf courses, amenities, and main connections, offering a comfortable and exclusive lifestyle.
A property that brings together space, location, and quality—perfect for those seeking a villa with character in a privileged Mediterranean setting.
Location on the map
Estepona, Spain
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return