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Residential quarter Villa Molino

Estepona, Spain
from
$1,59M
;
6
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ID: 39360
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1225824162
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Address
    Calle del Molino, 32

About the complex

This elegant villa is located in the მშვიდ and well-established area of Buenas Noches, in Estepona, one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol for its balance of nature, quality of life, and proximity to the sea. The property offers 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, distributed across a built area of 325 m² and 276 m² of usable space, with a layout designed to maximize comfort, functionality, and natural light throughout. Set on a private plot of 570 m², the villa provides an ideal setting to enjoy tranquility and outdoor living. Its generous 125 m² of terraces stand out, offering the perfect space to create different areas for relaxation, outdoor dining, or a chill-out zone, making the most of the region’s exceptional year-round climate. The villa combines bright and spacious interiors with outdoor areas designed for enjoyment, making it an ideal option both as a permanent residence or a second home. Its location allows easy access to the beach, golf courses, amenities, and main connections, offering a comfortable and exclusive lifestyle. A property that brings together space, location, and quality—perfect for those seeking a villa with character in a privileged Mediterranean setting.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter Villa Molino
Estepona, Spain
from
$1,59M
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