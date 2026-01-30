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Residential quarter VILLA AZAHAR Peak

Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,90M
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5
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ID: 39218
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 896699907
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis

About the complex

The villa is designed as a private retreat where architecture, landscape, and light blend together naturally. The spaces open up to the outdoors, allowing views, fresh air, and natural light to become part of everyday life. A home designed to enjoy time, space, and tranquility. This villa sits on a 2,006 m² lot and features a total floor area of 473 m² spread over two floors, with a total of 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a separate half-bath. The villa features contemporary architecture characterized by clean lines and balanced proportions. The home unfolds through spacious, open-concept areas where the living room, dining room, and kitchen flow seamlessly, creating a continuous sense of spaciousness and brightness. The terraces serve as a natural extension of the interior spaces, allowing residents to enjoy outdoor living year-round. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to flood the home, while seamlessly integrating the views into the living experience. The result is a bright, serene, and functional home where architecture and lifestyle blend perfectly.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain

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Residential quarter VILLA AZAHAR Peak
Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,90M
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