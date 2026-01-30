Residential quarter Altos del Chaparral

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New project of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom homes designed on a 31,000 square meter plot to improve your quality of life.
Located in a natural environment and surrounded by two golf courses. It has an ideal location to enjoy the fresh air and the privileged Mediterranean climate in the heart of the Costa del Sol.
All the communal areas have been designed so that they can be enjoyed as an extension of each of the properties.
The homes are designed with a single purpose: to improve your quality of life. These homes stand out for their optimal distribution, functionality, luminosity, design and technology through sustainable construction.
Our commitment to the environment means that we use efficient technologies and materials in the construction of our projects, significantly reducing CO2 emissions and optimizing energy consumption.
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Mijas, Spain
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