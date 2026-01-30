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Residential quarter Altos del Chaparral

Mijas, Spain
from
$387,939
;
19
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ID: 39303
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 11275979
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Jinete

About the complex

New project of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom homes designed on a 31,000 square meter plot to improve your quality of life. Located in a natural environment and surrounded by two golf courses. It has an ideal location to enjoy the fresh air and the privileged Mediterranean climate in the heart of the Costa del Sol. All the communal areas have been designed so that they can be enjoyed as an extension of each of the properties. The homes are designed with a single purpose: to improve your quality of life. These homes stand out for their optimal distribution, functionality, luminosity, design and technology through sustainable construction. Our commitment to the environment means that we use efficient technologies and materials in the construction of our projects, significantly reducing CO2 emissions and optimizing energy consumption.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Altos del Chaparral
Mijas, Spain
from
$387,939
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