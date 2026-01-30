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Residential quarter La Cala Valley

Mijas, Spain
from
$981,792
;
19
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ID: 39003
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 420997686
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Carretera de La Cala Golf

About the complex

Exclusive gated complex of only 16 semi-detached, semi-detached and detached villas of contemporary style. Its magical enclave makes all the houses and villas enjoy wonderful unobstructed views of the sea and the valley with south-southeast orientation. Located in one of the urban centers belonging to the municipality of Mijas. From the residential, just 5 minutes by car is located the beach bathed by the Mediterranean Sea and a multitude of services for both leisure and for the day to day. We are in the heart of the “Golf Valley” with a large number of golf courses in the surrounding area and with Marbella to the west and Malaga to the east. All the houses have been equipped with all luxury of details and qualities of first level, including a private swimming pool with overflowing areas. All homes have large terraces and relaxation areas, private parking for at least two cars and also the construction of basements in most of them. Discover the type of home that fits your lifestyle. From 4-bedroom townhouses with ample space to enjoy the sunny days, to 4-bedroom semi-detached villas with additional living room that you can adapt to any time of your life, with generous terraces at the foot of the beautiful private pool with infinity edges.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain

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Residential quarter La Cala Valley
Mijas, Spain
from
$981,792
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