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Residential quarter Octavia

Malaga, Spain
from
$2,45M
;
20
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ID: 38999
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1340296632
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Malaga-Costa del Sol
  • City
    Malaga
  • Address
    Calle Pacifico

About the complex

Exclusive residential development located on the beachfront of the capital of the Costa del Sol, opposite the Antonio Banderas promenade. A building of modern architecture where all the homes have large terraces with sea views. A residential complex surrounded by parks and landscaped areas. Wide variety of sports, health, commercial and university areas. Only 10 minutes from the airport, train station and Malaga city centre. A development with magnificent qualities and finishes with different types of homes. Avant-garde architecture where spaces for sharing experiences prevail. The roof of the building becomes the main meeting point where the swimming pool and solarium take centre stage. The interior of the homes is designed around open-plan spaces that are open to the exterior, allowing the layout to be flexible and where the entrance of natural light is a priority. This project undoubtedly stands out for its functional spaces, ideal for the cosmopolitan lifestyle of the capital of the Costa del Sol.

Location on the map

Malaga, Spain
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Residential quarter Octavia
Malaga, Spain
from
$2,45M
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