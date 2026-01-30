Residential quarter Octavia

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Exclusive residential development located on the beachfront of the capital of the Costa del Sol, opposite the Antonio Banderas promenade.
A building of modern architecture where all the homes have large terraces with sea views.
A residential complex surrounded by parks and landscaped areas.
Wide variety of sports, health, commercial and university areas. Only 10 minutes from the airport, train station and Malaga city centre.
A development with magnificent qualities and finishes with different types of homes. Avant-garde architecture where spaces for sharing experiences prevail.
The roof of the building becomes the main meeting point where the swimming pool and solarium take centre stage.
The interior of the homes is designed around open-plan spaces that are open to the exterior, allowing the layout to be flexible and where the entrance of natural light is a priority.
This project undoubtedly stands out for its functional spaces, ideal for the cosmopolitan lifestyle of the capital of the Costa del Sol.
Location on the map
Malaga, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return