  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mijas
  4. Residential quarter Savia Fase II

Residential quarter Savia Fase II

Mijas, Spain
from
$517,631
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 39238
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 508262490
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Espuela

About the complex

Second phase of this new development of 3- and 4-bedroom townhouses featuring private gardens and fully fitted kitchens. It combines excellent communal areas with quality features in each home, making it an attractive option for those seeking a solid residential development. It is located in the new Hipódromo Mijas residential development, in a peaceful setting facing a Mediterranean pine forest. In addition, its location allows you to reach the beaches in less than ten minutes and offers convenient connections to Málaga Airport. Just a short distance away, approximately 800 metres, is the new Costa del Sol Park, a large green space with multiple activities and recreational areas.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Martalia Collection
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$775,877
Residential quarter Vanian Views
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$646,185
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase III
San Roque, Spain
from
$1,01M
Residential quarter Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Casares, Spain
from
$9,90M
Residential quarter Villa Harmony
Marbella, Spain
from
$15,36M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Savia Fase II
Mijas, Spain
from
$517,631
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Show all Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Altea, Spain
from
$597,525
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Luxurious Eco-Friendly Apartments in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante Luxurious apartments are situated in Altea, a town on the Mediterranean coast of Spain, Costa Blanca. It's located in the province of Alicante, in the Valencian Community. Altea is known for its picturesque natural beaut…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Show all Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$599,580
The year of construction 2026
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Elegant Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca Situated within walking distance of the beach, this contemporary community provides convenient access to extensive daily amenities in the coastal town. Notably, a lively weekly Saturday market is held o…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter La Cala Valley
Residential quarter La Cala Valley
Residential quarter La Cala Valley
Residential quarter La Cala Valley
Residential quarter La Cala Valley
Show all Residential quarter La Cala Valley
Residential quarter La Cala Valley
Mijas, Spain
from
$981,792
Exclusive gated complex of only 16 semi-detached, semi-detached and detached villas of contemporary style. Its magical enclave makes all the houses and villas enjoy wonderful unobstructed views of the sea and the valley with south-southeast orientation. Located in one of the urban centers …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications