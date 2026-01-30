Residential quarter Savia Fase II

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Second phase of this new development of 3- and 4-bedroom townhouses featuring private gardens and fully fitted kitchens.
It combines excellent communal areas with quality features in each home, making it an attractive option for those seeking a solid residential development.
It is located in the new Hipódromo Mijas residential development, in a peaceful setting facing a Mediterranean pine forest.
In addition, its location allows you to reach the beaches in less than ten minutes and offers convenient connections to Málaga Airport.
Just a short distance away, approximately 800 metres, is the new Costa del Sol Park, a large green space with multiple activities and recreational areas.
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Mijas, Spain
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