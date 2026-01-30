Residential quarter Villa Isola

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Exclusive development located within the private and secure community of Montemayor, in Benahavís.
Set on a 4,762 m² plot and with an impressive built area of 1,840 m², this contemporary residence has been designed to offer exceptional quality, comfort, and privacy.
The villa features 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and 3 guest toilets, distributed across bright open spaces that seamlessly connect interior living with expansive outdoor areas. Large glass openings frame panoramic views, while premium finishes and meticulous detailing contribute to a serene and sophisticated atmosphere.
A residence where architectural quality, refined comfort and a privileged natural setting come together to offer an exceptional place to live.
Interior can be made in accordance with clients wishes.
Location on the map
Benahavis, Spain
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