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Residential quarter Villa Isola

Benahavis, Spain
from
$7,82M
;
8
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ID: 39411
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 678322723
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis

About the complex

Exclusive development located within the private and secure community of Montemayor, in Benahavís. Set on a 4,762 m² plot and with an impressive built area of 1,840 m², this contemporary residence has been designed to offer exceptional quality, comfort, and privacy. The villa features 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and 3 guest toilets, distributed across bright open spaces that seamlessly connect interior living with expansive outdoor areas. Large glass openings frame panoramic views, while premium finishes and meticulous detailing contribute to a serene and sophisticated atmosphere. A residence where architectural quality, refined comfort and a privileged natural setting come together to offer an exceptional place to live. Interior can be made in accordance with clients wishes.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain

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Residential quarter Villa Isola
Benahavis, Spain
from
$7,82M
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