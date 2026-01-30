Residential quarter Bliss Homes

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Residential complex has a total of 134 homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms distributed in 9 blocks, whose avant-garde and modern design blends into the adjacent golf course.
Its west-southwest orientation provides maximum use of natural light and views that allow you to contemplate the natural landscape that surrounds it, some of them with sea views.
In addition, with world-class golf courses, at the foot of virgin beaches and a varied culinary offer at your fingertips. A perfect mix of tranquility and excitement, which makes it a coveted destination for those seeking a truly exceptional quality of life.
Bright, spacious and cozy common areas that allow you to enjoy the countless hours of sunshine and a lifestyle in direct contact with nature. To achieve this, this closed development with security control also has an indoor gym, community pool and large garden areas.
Spacious and bright living rooms and dining rooms that connect and are complemented by spacious terraces. Open plan kitchens, fully equipped with low consumption appliances.
It has 166 parking spaces and 134 storage rooms in the basement of the development.
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Casares, Spain
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Leisure
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