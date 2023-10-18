Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Murcia
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Murcia, Spain

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Villas with Spacious Design and Panoramic Views of the Golf Course in Murcia Costa Calida De…
€344,000

Properties features in Murcia, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir