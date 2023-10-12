Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Estepona, Spain

17 properties total found
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 158 m²
€399,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
€850,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
€1,90M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 200 m²
Penthouse duplex for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristi…
€449,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 337 m²
Villa for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet and ch…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
For sale, Villa 6 is part of the new collection of 6 modern villas, located in the prestigio…
€2,75M
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Penthouse for sale in El Padron, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 bathroom and pool…
€695,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Apartment for sale in Costalita, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool characteris…
€475,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean beachfront villa in Bahía Dorada, Estepona. Immerse yourself i…
€1,38M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Beautiful Mediterranean Villa in La Resina Golf, Estepona. With a privileged location in the…
€815,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 538 m²
Discover the sublime allure of exclusivity and luxury at "Los Olivos del Campanario," a capt…
€1,86M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
For sale this renovated villa of Mediterranean architecture with modern interiors, built in …
€2,99M
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Penthouse for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, the building was built …
€360,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 140 m²
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and…
€475,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Townhouse for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristic pool …
€580,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Townhouse for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristic pool …
€520,000
