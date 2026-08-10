Pool Houses for sale in Estepona, Spain

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Pool Houses for Sale in in Estepona, Spain

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villas
117
cottages
5
bungalows
86
townhouses
38
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15 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Exquisit luxury villa with big pool, garden and views of the sea located on a golf resort cl…
$1,19M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Fantastic modern villa with garden, private pool on roof terrace and stunning sea, golf and …
$950,317
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 379 m²
Number of floors 3
Huge first class villa with large infinity pool, garage and rooftop terrace with breathtakin…
$5,15M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Luxury ground floor duplex with large private garden in an exclusive housing complex with ac…
$554,088
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 889 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive high-end villa with large garden, infinity pool, basement and big roof terrace wit…
$3,06M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Beautiful modern townhouse with a large garden and private rooftop terrace with awesome pano…
$892,416
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
High-class design villa with big pool, garden and amazing sea view nesteld on a golf course …
$1,19M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Amazing townhouse with fully fitted kitchen, private rooftop terrace and panoramic sea views…
$688,046
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Fantastic corner townhouse with fully fitted kitchen, large terraces, private garage, with s…
$682,369
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
High-end design villa with large pool, garden and beautiful sea view located on a golf resor…
$1,72M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive premium villa with garden, private pool on roof terrace and amazing sea and mounta…
$843,752
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
Number of floors 2
Extraordinary Villa with private  infinity pool and sea view in a premium area of the new go…
$1,64M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Impressive key ready villa with a private pool, premium gym, landscaped garden, and dedicate…
$1,44M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 182 m²
Enormous high end turnkey villa with swimming pool, large garden, and personal spa zone set …
$7,84M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Spectacular Seafront Luxury Detached Villa on The New Golden Mile! This brand-new luxury det…
$4,89M
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