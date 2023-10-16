Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Costa del Sol Occidental
  5. Chalets

Chalets for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

Chalet To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Chalet 3 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, in good condition in Marbella, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Looking for a home in a peaceful residential area of Nueva Andalucía? Look no further! We ha…
€670,000
Chalet 4 bedrooms with sea view, with garden, with by the sea in Marbella, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms with sea view, with garden, with by the sea
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 456 m²
Luxury estate in southern Spain, in the prestigious urbanization of La Zagaleta, quite near …
€4,50M

Properties features in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir