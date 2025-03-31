Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Piran Pirano
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Piran Pirano, Slovenia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Portoroz, Slovenia
6 bedroom house
Portoroz, Slovenia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
A house is sold in a prestigious area – Sichovlier, Portoroge The object consists of four …
$1,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NovusPro
Languages
English, Русский, Slovenščina
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes