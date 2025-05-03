Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia

сommercial property
6
Hotel Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 677 m² in Osp, Slovenia
Hotel 677 m²
Osp, Slovenia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 2
On the border of the Slovenian coast and Italy, an exquisite operating 4-star boutique hotel…
$2,87M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NovusPro
Languages
English, Русский, Slovenščina
OPERATIONAL HOTEL ON THE SLOVENIAN COAST in Koper Capodistria, Slovenia
OPERATIONAL HOTEL ON THE SLOVENIAN COAST
Koper Capodistria, Slovenia
Rooms 29
Area 1 650 m²
Operating Hotel for Sale on the Slovenian Coast! Located in a picturesque setting among a…
$4,54M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go