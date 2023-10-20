Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Koper, Slovenia

3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/2
A new, unique and top-quality project of Murva Residences and Villas in charming Slovenian I…
€337,358
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
A new, unique and top-quality project of Murva Residences and Villas in charming Slovenian I…
€192,354
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
A new, unique and top-quality project of Murva Residences and Villas in charming Slovenian I…
€295,623
