Apartments for sale in Koper, Slovenia

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Apartments and flats in Koper, Slovenia

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Koper, Slovenia
3 bedroom apartment
Koper, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 3/3
In a quiet location in the very centre of Koper, just a step away from the hustle and bustle…
$535,813
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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