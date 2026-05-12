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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Upravna enota Izola Unita amministrativa Isola, Slovenia

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Izola
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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Izola, Slovenia
4 bedroom house
Izola, Slovenia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Detached house on the Slovenian Coast, completed in 2004, in a good location above Portorož …
$975,293
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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Properties features in Upravna enota Izola Unita amministrativa Isola, Slovenia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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