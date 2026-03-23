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Houses for sale in Upravna enota Izola Unita amministrativa Isola, Slovenia

Izola
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4 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Izola, Slovenia
4 bedroom house
Izola, Slovenia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Detached house on the Slovenian Coast, completed in 2004, in a good location above Portorož …
$975,293
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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Villa in Izola, Slovenia
Villa
Izola, Slovenia
Area 536 m²
UNIQUE VILLA, SLOVENIAN COAST Rare opportunity!   A timeless jewel that effortlessl…
$3,82M
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Villa in Malija, Slovenia
Villa
Malija, Slovenia
Area 1 368 m²
This is a substantial property in need of finishing. Multiple buildings, pool, good sized la…
$4,50M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
OneOne
House in Izola, Slovenia
House
Izola, Slovenia
Area 238 m²
House overlooking the sea.Detached house in a quiet area with sea views and just 2 km from S…
$398,734
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