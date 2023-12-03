Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Residential
  4. Upravna Enota Grosupllje

Residential properties for sale in Upravna Enota Grosupllje, Slovenia

Grosuplje
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grosuplje, Slovenia
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grosuplje, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
€595,000
per month
1 room apartment in Grosuplje, Slovenia
1 room apartment
Grosuplje, Slovenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer an exceptional opportunity to buy a completely renovated apartment in a quiet settl…
€211,150
per month
House in Grosuplje, Slovenia
House
Grosuplje, Slovenia
Area 382 m²
Apartment in the nearest suburb of Ljubljana. Possible rental with the right to buy. The ap…
€495,000
per month
