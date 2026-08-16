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Сommercial properties in Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 101 m² in Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia
Commercial property 101 m²
Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia
Area 101 m²
Commercial premises in the business center "Sun" in Rogaska Slatina - outpatient office, off…
$113,961
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Hotel 1 241 m² in Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia
Hotel 1 241 m²
Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia
Area 1 241 m²
Number of floors 4
Apart-hotel in the center of a year-round medical resort with world fame!In the very center …
$3,07M
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