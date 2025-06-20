Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Maribor
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Maribor, Slovenia

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa in Maribor, Slovenia
Villa
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 882 m²
Luxury Villa in a Single PlaceExclusive luxury villa located in a beautiful and secluded loc…
$2,54M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Maribor, Slovenia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go