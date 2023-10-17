Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Slovenia
  3. Residential
  4. Maribor
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Maribor, Slovenia

5 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms in Maribor, Slovenia
Penthouse 3 rooms
Maribor, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Floor 3/3
In one of the most beautiful parts of the city center of Maribor, on the left bank of the Dr…
€1,650
Apartment in Maribor, Slovenia
Apartment
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 132 m²
€1,10M
Apartment in Maribor, Slovenia
Apartment
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 98 m²
Apartment & nbsp; not far from & nbsp; Univ…
€310,000
2 room apartment in Maribor, Slovenia
2 room apartment
Maribor, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
€220,000
Apartment with elevator, with basement in Maribor, Slovenia
Apartment with elevator, with basement
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 71 m²
€340,000

