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Residential properties for sale in Krsko, Slovenia

1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Raka, Slovenia
4 bedroom house
Raka, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
Zidanica, located in the picturesque town of Podulce in the Dolenjska region, offers an inva…
$576,649
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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