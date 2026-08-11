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Residential properties for sale in Celje, Slovenia

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Smartno v Rozni dolini, Slovenia
3 bedroom house
Smartno v Rozni dolini, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 455 m²
Number of floors 3
Discover a unique tourism estate and event venue nestled in the peaceful hills above Celje, …
$2,25M
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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