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Houses for sale in Bled, Slovenia

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5 properties total found
House in Bled, Slovenia
House
Bled, Slovenia
Area 362 m²
New house in the popular resort of BledA beautiful, quiet place in Bled offers an opportunit…
$575,481
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4 bedroom house in Bled, Slovenia
4 bedroom house
Bled, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 457 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful villa on the world famous Lake Bled at the foot of the Alps.Amazing villa with sou…
$1,51M
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House in Bled, Slovenia
House
Bled, Slovenia
Area 225 m²
Villa within walking distance of the famous Lake Bled.Beautifully renovated villa in a quiet…
$1,30M
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House in Bled, Slovenia
House
Bled, Slovenia
Area 815 m²
House with a large plot of land near the pearl of Slovenia - Lake Bled.Separate house 800 me…
$2,40M
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4 bedroom house in Selo pri Bledu, Slovenia
4 bedroom house
Selo pri Bledu, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa of 225 m2, built in 1937 m2, with 895 m2 of land. In a quiet, sunny location we sell a…
$1,37M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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