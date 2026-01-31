Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Subotica
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Subotica, Serbia

2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in City of Subotica, Serbia
2 bedroom house
City of Subotica, Serbia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
$53,946
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in City of Subotica, Serbia
2 bedroom house
City of Subotica, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
🌿 Family house in the picturesque area of Vojvodina 🏡✨We invite you to become the owner of a…
$52,767
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Subotica, Serbia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go